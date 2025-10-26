FIRs to be registered if paddy from other states enters Haryana mandis: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that first information reports (FIRs) would be registered if authorities found that paddy from other states was being allowed to enter Haryana mandis in an illegal manner.

The chief minister who held a high-level review meeting to review arrangements related to procurement, farmers’ complaints, and e-procurement system said all border districts have been instructed to put in place strict checks to prevent illegal entry of paddy.

Saini said that gate passes should only be scanned within the designated mandi area. If gate passes were misused, then employees and officers must be identified and action including registration of FIRs should be initiated.

Saini said following detection of irregularities in the entries made on e-procurement portal and H-register auctions at the new grain mandi in Kanina and grain mandi at Kosli certain officials have been placed under suspension.

Procurement of paddy and bajra crops is underway in the state at present. However, those trying to cheat the government under the pretext of procurement will not be spared, the CM said.

An official spokesperson said about 52.18 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been purchased so far. Around ₹10,204 crore has been transferred to farmers’ accounts. Procurement of bajra included about 291 metric tonnes by state agencies and 3.99 lakh metric tonnes by private traders.