First counselling: All BTech agricultural engineering seats filled at Ludhiana’s PAU

All 60 seats for the B.Tech (agricultural engineering) programme at the Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAET) were allocated during the initial counselling round held from Wednesday to Friday.

A help desks was set up during the counselling to assist students and parents. (HT Photo)

The counselling process, based on merit ranks from the Common Entrance Test (CET)-2023 conducted by PAU, received an overwhelming response from aspiring students.

On the first day of the counselling, 50 percent of mathematics stream candidates opted for the course. Due to high demand, a second counselling round is scheduled on September 11, in case of remaining seats.

COAET dean HS Sidhu highlighted the programme’s strong career prospects and broad avenues for higher studies as driving factors behind the significant interest. COAET has set up help desks during the counselling to assist students and parents, with faculty members and student volunteers providing information. This marks COAET’s return to admissions through PAU’s CET after two decades.

Satish Kumar Gupta, training and placement in-charge, and Ashwani Soni, chairman of the academics affairs committee, noted that PAU’s agricultural engineering graduates consistently secure placements in top foreign universities and obtain pre-placement offers during industrial training.

