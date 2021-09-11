Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
First dose of Covid vaccine: After achieving 100% target, Panchkula to start house-to-house survey

Panchkula became the third district in Haryana to achieve 100% Covid vaccination of its target population for first dose
By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:04 AM IST
The Covid vaccine drive that started in Panchkula on January 16 was marred by rumors, vaccination shortage and issues of reaching out to difficult areas and vaccinating those with no identity cards. (AFP)

With over 100% of the target population having received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, the Panchkula health department has now started a door-to-door survey to ensure every left-out citizen is vaccinated.

This week, Panchkula became the third district in Haryana to achieve 100% vaccination of its target population for the first dose. Gurugram and Ambala are the first two districts.

The total target, as per national guidelines in every district, was supposed to be 60% of the total population. Panchkula’s target population is 3.8 lakh of which, 102% of the beneficiaries (3.9 lakh) have been administered the first dose and 65% have been fully vaccinated.

This 100%, however, doesn’t mean that every city resident has received the first dose: many people from other states were also jabbed in Panchkula. “Currently, we are providing vaccination in every health centre and urban dispensaries. This week we have assigned ASHA workers the task of door-to-door survey, wherein they will visit every house in villages and ask people to get jabbed. Then they will wait in their areas for those who want to get the shot,” said Dr Sasan.

Since the beginning of the vaccination process in Panchkula on January 16, Dr Meenu Sasan said it was not a smooth drive: Rumors, vaccination shortage, reaching out to difficult areas and vaccinating those with no identity cards were a few challenges.

At present, 38 centres are inoculating an average of 4,000 persons every day. “We are organising a mega camp on September 13 and 14,” said Sasan, adding: “One of the issues that we are facing is that those who got the first shot during the drive are not turning up for the second one, most of them from other states.”

Over 400 persons with no ID cards have been vaccinated including beggars and the homeless, citizens of Nepal and others. Also, 769 persons living in slums were vaccinated using mobile vans.

