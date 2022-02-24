Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / First GNAT vintage aircraft lands at IAF heritage centre in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

First GNAT vintage aircraft lands at IAF heritage centre in Chandigarh

The IAF heritage centre, being set up in Sector 18, Chandigarh, received its received its first exhibit in the form of the Gnat vintage aircraft
The 1971-fame Gnat vintage aircraft, which shot down several Pakistani Sabre aircraft, reached the IAF heritage centre in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
The 1971-fame Gnat vintage aircraft, which shot down several Pakistani Sabre aircraft, reached the IAF heritage centre in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 01:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The upcoming Indian Air Force (IAF) heritage centre is all set to take wings. It will house IAF’s vintage aircrafts and flight simulator.

The centre, being set up in Sector 18 in place of the now-closed government printing press, received its first vintage aircraft. The 1971-fame Gnat vintage aircraft, which shot many Pakistani Sabre aircraft, has reached the centre.

On Wednesday, a second review meeting was held between IAF and the UT administration regarding the centre, under the chairmanship of the UT adviser Dharam Pal.

Various facets about installation of vintage aircraft, setting up of the simulator, interactive system, displays were covered in this presentation.

An IAF team, led by group captain PS Lamba from Chandimandir cantonment, had the expert members for setting up this vintage aircraft and vintage simulator from Ambala & Bhuj.

Special care will also be given to protect the heritage value of the building, which now houses the centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out