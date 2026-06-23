First in Haryana: Starting today, Karnal toll plaza to go barrier-free with camera-based system

In a major relief from traffic congestion to commuters on the busy Delhi-Chandigarh route, the Bastara toll plaza in Karnal is set to go barrier-free with the installation of the multi-lane free flow (MLFF) tolling system from Tuesday.

In case of non-compliance after 72 hours, he said that the user fee will be charged at twice the normal rate of the vehicle category. (HT Photo)

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Officials said that boom barriers will be replaced by high-performance radio-frequency identification (RFID) readers and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, which will verify FASTag and vehicle registration number (VRN) data.

The implementation will mark a major advancement in development of digital national highway (NH) infrastructure by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The toll, which is spread across nearly 500 metres of area on NH-44 (Panipat-Jalandhar), falls under Gharaunda sub-division of the district. It will be the first such facility in the state and only fourth in India to be equipped with MLFF, project head, NHAI, Pradeep Malik, said. “For this purpose, a total of 32 high-tech cameras have been installed on both sides,” he said.

“The implementation will help to strengthen the tolling ecosystem by enhancing transparency, reducing operational costs associated with setting up of physical toll plazas, improving overall efficiency in toll operations and avert altercations due to various issues,” the project head said.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, the NHAI launched MLFF based tolling systems in Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan. According to the highway authority, the system integrates ANPR technology with FASTag-based electronic toll collection to facilitate automated user fee collection with minimal human intervention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, the NHAI launched MLFF based tolling systems in Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan. According to the highway authority, the system integrates ANPR technology with FASTag-based electronic toll collection to facilitate automated user fee collection with minimal human intervention. {{/usCountry}}

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By enabling zero waiting time and uninterrupted vehicular movement, MLFF will help commuters to save time, enhance fuel efficiency as well as reduce vehicular emission at the toll location.

Malik said that for a seamless MLFF experience, the commuters must maintain sufficient balance in their FASTag accounts, clarifying that the annual pass and local passes attached with the FASTag will continue as it is.

“In case of scenarios such as insufficient FASTag balance, invalid or non-functional FASTag, users are issued an electronic notice (E-Notice) for non-payment of user fee. Such users are required to pay normal user fee within 72 hours of the E-Notice,” he said.

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In case of non-compliance after 72 hours, he said that the user fee will be charged at twice the normal rate of the vehicle category.

Officials said that E-Notices can be accessed and paid through the designated portal https://nhfeenotice.parivahan.gov.in/#/, where users can also raise grievances within 72 hours of issuance of E-Notice.

Non-payment of E-Notices may result in blacklisting of FASTag and restriction of other vehicle-related services through the VAHAN platform.

The Bastara toll plaza is the costliest on the Delhi-Chandigarh route and charges ₹195 for a single journey for SUVs and ₹290 for a return journey within 24 hours.

Traffic congestion is usual during night hours at the toll plaza due to heavy commercial vehicles, particularly buses connecting the national capital with the rest of the northern states.

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