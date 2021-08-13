First payment of Mohali ESIC Covid relief scheme released
The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Mohali, has released the first payment of its Covid relief scheme. In the event of death of a worker due to the contagion, 90% of his/her average wage will be distributed among the eligible dependent family members and credited to their bank accounts every month.
The spouse of a deceased worker is also eligible for medical care on the yearly contribution of ₹120. The scheme also covers virus-related deaths occurring within 30 days after recovery from Covid.
In the event of unfortunate death of a worker, ₹15,000 is paid to whoever performs the last rites of the insured person.