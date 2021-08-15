First vax dose: Chandigarh achieves 100% inoculation

The Chandigarh health department on Saturday achieved 100% inoculation of the targeted population with at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the latest electoral list, around 7,29,822 people in Chandigarh are above the age of 18 and are eligible to get vaccinated. As on Saturday, 7,32,368 (100.3%), including migrants, had taken their first shot while 2,43,975 (33.4%) were fully vaccinated. In the last one week, around 9,400 people were inoculated daily.

“The 7.32 lakh people vaccinated at Chandigarh centres could be local residents or from other states (migrants or floating population). Similarly, many people with Chandigarh address are staying elsewhere and got vaccinated there. However, we can definitely say a majority of the people has been vaccinated,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, director, health services, Chandigarh.

So far, 26,847 healthcare workers and 48,329 frontline workers have taken the first jab in Chandigarh, besides 3,92,561 people in the 18-44 age group and 1,68,435 in the 45-59 age group. Also, 96,196 senior citizens have been vaccinated.

‘Drive to continue with same intensity’

“Even though we have achieved the target, we will continue the drive with the same intensity to vaccinate each and every person residing in Chandigarh, irrespective of their home state,” said Dr Kang, adding that more camps will be set up and door-to-door drives will also be escalated.

Dr Kang said daily Covid-19 cases have dropped significantly and hospitalisation and infection severity has reduced because of the high vaccination rate in the city.

“So far, only 34% of the population is fully vaccinated in Chandigarh and we aim to complete the vaccination cycle of all the targeted population. People must come forward to take their second dose as this booster dose will help in building enough antibodies in the body to fight the virus,” she said.