Five arrested with 78 cartons of illicit liquor in Pathankot

The Pathankot police arrested five persons with 78 cartons of illicit liquor. The police have also impounded two vehicles.

Police with the seized cartons of liquor in Pathankot on Wednesday. (HT photo)

The apprehended suspects have been identified as Charanjit Singh, alias Happy, and Sourav Kumar, both residents of Pathankot and Darshan Lal, alias Darsi, of Deda Sasia, Dinanagar in Gurdaspur. Senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the operation was started following a tip-off regarding illegal activities of Inderjit Rai Bhandari and his son Swatantra Rai Bhandari of Jangal village. The accused had a history of smuggling liquor from Punjab liquor stores and other states, leading to multiple violations under the Excise Act, he said.

“The suspects were intercepted and despite their attempts to evade arrest, the police successfully apprehended Lakhwinder Singh and Saurav Kumar from one vehicle, while Kulwinder Singh managed to flee the spot. Charanjit Singh, the driver of another vehicle, was also detained,” he added.

Subsequent searches of the vehicles led to recovery of a significant quantity of liquor, all lacking required labelling.