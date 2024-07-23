Five booked for abetment after two men end lives

Two men ended their lives in two separate incidents in the city. The police lodged two separate FIRs. Two men ended their lives in two separate incidents in the city. The police lodged two separate FIRs (HT File)

In the first case, the Koomkalan police booked a Government School teacher, her husband and brother-in-law for abetment to suicide, after a 20-year-old man ended his life by jumping into the canal near Katani Kalan.

The accused have been identified as Sukhpal Kaur of Rampur village in Doraha, her husband Ram Singh and brother-in-law Khudarshan Singh. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the father of the victim.

The complainant, a resident of Jatana village, said his 20-year-old son passed class 12 from a Government School. He has started talking to the teacher of the same school over the phone. The husband and other family members of the teacher came to know about it.

The complainant alleged that the husband and brother-in-law of the woman started threatening his son with dire consequences. As a result, his son jumped into the canal on July 18 near Katani Kalan. The dead body was fished out from the canal on Monday.

ASI Jagpal Singh who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3 (5) of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the accused.

In the second case, a day after a mason ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in a hotel room near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar inter-state bus terminal, the division number 5 police lodged an FIR against a Raikot woman and her mother for abetment.

The accused woman and her mother have been identified as residents of Noorpura village in Raikot.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of father of the victim, a resident of Gondwal village in Raikot.

The complainant stated that his son had an affair with the woman, and he wanted to marry her, but her mother was against the relationship. The complainant added that his son went to a local Gurudwara on July 21, where he met the woman and her mother. The complainant alleged that the accused humiliated him in public following which his son came to Ludhiana and booked a room in a hotel. He hanged himself to death from a ceiling fan. The hotel staff came to find the body hanging from the ceiling fan on Monday and informed the police.

ASI Jasvir Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under sections 108 and 3 (5) of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on to arrest the mother-daughter duo.