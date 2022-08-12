Five booked for alleged casteist slur in Maluka
Five Maluka residents were booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Prevention of Atrocities Act after a woman complained of casteism by them saying they asked her to sit and eat separately while pinpointing to her caste. The accused were identified as Raghbir Singh, Jagsir Singh, Swarna, Lakha Singh and Kuldeep Kaur, all residents of Maluka village in Bathinda district.
The woman who allegedly faced the casteist slur, had filed a complaint to the police that during a festival function organised by Raghbir Singh at the Maluka village, two separate tents were installed for the general and SC/ST community. “When I picked a plate to eat lunch, Kuldeep Kaur snatched the plate and told me that the arrangement for the lower caste is on the other side. Swarna and Jagsir also said the same thing that arrangement for your caste is on another side. Raghbir even announced from the stage that the girls belonging to SC/ST community should step down from the stage,” she added.
Deputy superintendent of police Aaswant Singh Dhaliwal said that a case was registered under SC/ST Act following a complaint filed by a woman claiming the accused made casteist remarks. “The accused appeared before the police today and refuted the allegations. In their statement, they claim they have not made any comments regarding a particular cast or pointed out them to treat inferior. We are investigating the case and trying to recover if there is any video or audio of the incident available. Further, we will talk with the people, who were present at the function at that time,” Dhaliwal added. A case under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3 of SC/ST Act was registered at Dayalpura police station.
-
33-year-old arrested for murdering 65-year-old man in Bhiwandi
Three days after finding the body of a 65-year-old Bhiwandi resident bludgeoned to death, the Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have arrested The accused, Sherbahadur Singh (33) for murder. The deceased was identified as a resident of Khan Compound in Bhiwandi, Iqbal Ahmad Sakib Ansari. Police said that during the investigation they learnt that Singh was missing after the offence and suspected him. Singh was not using a mobile phone, making it difficult to track him.
-
Delhi sees 2,136 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths; positivity rate touches 15%
Delhi on Friday reported 2,136 fresh Covid-19 cases and 10 fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate touched 15% per cent, according to data shared by the health department. This is the 10th straight day when the capital logged more than 2,000 cases in a day. The national capital on Thursday had registered 2,726 Covid-19 cases and six deaths due to the coronavirus infection.
-
Tiranga bike rally halted, Suvendu says ‘not in Pakistan, this is embarrassing’
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday called the West Bengal Police 'anti national Mamata police' after a Tiranga bike rally was stopped in his Assembly constituency Nandigram. “Is there a need to take permission to carry out the PM's call? It's embarrassing,” he told news agency ANI. The ruling Trinamool Congress is yet to respond to Adhikari's charges. He further said nobody was carrying any political party's flag, only the Indian National Flag.
-
IIIT-A celebrates 24th foundation day in style
The 24th foundation day of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) was celebrated on Friday with enthusiasm on its Jhalwa based campus. Inaugurating the function in the main auditorium, the chief guest and chairman of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Sanjay Srinetra called upon students to blend education with learning. Learning gives you sanskar in life, he pointed out. Prof Vijayashri Tiwari, registrar threw light on the journey covered by the institute so far.
-
Experts sceptical over implementation of Navi Mumbai’s new Development Plan
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has published its very first proposed 250 pages Development Plan (DP) for the city. Its implementation will incur an expenditure of ₹10,589Cr wherein the mere cost of acquisition of the plots is projected at ₹1,764Cr. Prior to this, Navi Mumbai's development was done as per the plans determined by CIDCO. For further development as foreseen, NMMC has documented 924 plots, demand pending with CIDCO.
