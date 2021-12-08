Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Five Chandigarh residents fall prey to online fraudsters
chandigarh news

Five Chandigarh residents fall prey to online fraudsters

The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has lodged five separate cases of people losing money to online fraudsters
Five Chandigarh residents ended up paying lakhs to online fraudsters. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Dec 08, 2021 02:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has lodged five separate cases of people losing money to online fraudsters.

Aryan Grewal, a resident of Sector 11, said he received a call from a person identifying himself as Pankaj Kumar Pandey on November 12. On the pretext of sending him some money for his brother’s knee operation, the caller sent him a link.

When Grewal clicked it, money was deducted from his Google Pay account. In three similar transactions, on pretext of returning the amount, the caller duped Grewal of 1.09 lakh and blocked his number.

Ruchika of Sector 29 told police that her father was duped of 40,000 in a similar manner after a person sought his Google Pay details after posing as their tenant wanting to pay rent.

Meanwhile, Kirandeep, a resident of Sector 21, lost 13.31 lakh after being duped by a man she met online on Instagram. He claimed to have sent her a gift, after which Kirandeep received a call from a person identifying himself as a customs officer. She was told to pay customs duty to claim the gift and ended up paying the amount in different instalments by December 3.

RELATED STORIES

Jyoti Rani, a resident of Sector 20, alleged that an unknown person cheated her of 16,171 in the online sale of a toy, while Preetika Gill of Sector 35 was allegedly duped of 58,827 on pretext of online sale of garments via an Instagram account on December 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
RBI policy review
RBI Repo Rate
Priyanka Chopra
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP