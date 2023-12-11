Five die in two road accidents in Mohali

As many as five people died in two road mishaps in Mohali on Sunday.

Offending drivers in both accidents fled the scene, as per Mohali police. (HT)

Among them, three youths died after their modified bike was hit by a rashly driven bus near Handesra village on Sunday. According to police, the victims, all aged below 20, had yet to be identified. While two of them died on the spot, the third succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the Ambala civil hospital.

The driver of the bus fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. Police said the victims were travelling from Ambala to Handesra at the time of the mishap. “We have taken the bus in custody and will arrest the accused driver soon,” assistant sub-inspector Jatinder from the Handesra police post said.

Police have booked the driver under Sections 279 (rash driving ) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, in the wee hours of Sunday, two auto-rickshaw occupants were killed and three others were injured after being hit by a speeding truck near the Bakarpur light. The auto overturned after the collision.

While Gurpreet Singh and Jaspreet Singh died in the accident, Davinder Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Parvinder Singh suffered injuries.

The victims were rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, from where Davinder, who was driving the auto, was referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Mohali police have booked the absconding truck driver and launched a search.