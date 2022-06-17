Five hardcore criminals arrested in Jalandhar
Jalandhar Police here on Thursday arrested five criminals, including two members of the Aman-Fateh gang, and recovered ₹ 6.50 lakh as drug money, heroin and arms and ammunition among other things from their possession.
The accused, as per police records, have been identified as Sunny, his brother Smile, Love Kumar, Divansh, and Happy.
Besides the drug money, four .32 bore pistols, six magazines, 32 live cartridges, 103 gm heroin, 550 gm intoxicant powder, three cars, and a sharp-edged weapon were recovered from their possession.
Addressing a press conference along with DCP Jaskiranjeet Singh Teja, commissioner of police Gursharan Singh Sandhu said that a case under sections 21, and 22 of the NDPS Act and 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against them.
The police commissioner said that a police party of CIA staff-II laid a checkpoint at Ladowali road T-point and stopped a white Swift car in which they were traveling and seized weapons, contraband, and drug money from the vehicle. Two more cars were recovered from information provided by them.
He said that all of them would be taken on police remand and quizzed further about other incidents they have been involved in.
Sandhu said that Sunny and Smile are members of the Aman-Fateh gang and were active in the Jalandhar Commissionerate area for the last few years and are facing several criminal cases in various city police stations.
Commissioner Sandhu said Sunny has 10 FIRs registered against him and arrest was pending in 8 cases, including murder. Smile has 7 FIRs against him and his arrest was pending in 6 cases. Other accused Divansh and Happy have 4 and 7 FIRs registered against them respectively for their involvement in various crimes.
