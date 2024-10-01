Five held for Bathinda murder

The Bathinda police on Monday arrested five youngsters in connection with the murder of a resident of Sangat Kalan village. The accused have been identified as Kulwinder Singh (24), Gurbhinder Singh (19), Parminder Singh (19) and Rajveer Singh (19) of Phullo Mithi village and Shamir Khan (21) of Sangat Kalan village. The murder of Akashdeep Singh is said to be the result of his marriage against the wishes of his wife’s family. All of the arrested persons are aged between 19 and 24.

Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal said the deceased’s wife had stated in her complaint that she was going to Bambiha village to meet her aunt on Friday when four persons came on two motorcycles and attacked her husband with sharp-edged weapons.

The victim died during treatment. The accused were arrested from various locations in Bathinda district on Monday. The weapons used in the crime have been seized from the possession of the accused, the SSP said.

She said the accused would be produced in a court and the police would seek their remand for further investigation. “So far, it has been found that victim Akashdeep had married the complainant four years ago against the wishes of her family. The accused are relatives of the complainant,” the SSP said while refusing to disclose the name of the complainant.

A case was registered under Sections 103, 3(5) and 61(2) of the BNS at the Sangat police station in Bathinda.