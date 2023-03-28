Five held for immoral trafficking, four girls rescued in Haryana

Kurukshetra police have arrested five people on the charges of forcing girls into prostitution and rescued four girls.

As per the official spokesperson of the Kurukshetra police, a team led by Prateek Kumar, in-charge of CIA-2, had got information about this racket, and the accused were arrested near Brahmasarovar, where they were sitting in two cars. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said that the accused have been identified as Chandram alias Ajay, a resident of Sonepat, Rajiv Kumar of Bahari village of Kurukshetra, Bharat Bhushan and Nitin Kumar of Nilokheri in Karnal and Mukhtiar Singh of Sharifgarh village in Kurukshetra district.

As per the official spokesperson of the Kurukshetra police, a team led by Prateek Kumar, in-charge of CIA-2, had got information about this racket, and the accused were arrested near Brahmasarovar, where they were sitting in two cars.

He said that during the interrogation the police also rescued four Punjab-based girls and sent them to a one-stop centre in Kurukshetra after their statement before the magistrate. He said that the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Chandram, Rajiv and Bharat Bhushan have been sent to two-day police remand by the court, while Nitin and Mukhtiar Singh have been sent to judicial custody. The police have also taken their cars into possession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}