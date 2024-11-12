Menu Explore
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
Five held in Zirakpur for immoral trafficking

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 12, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Zirakpur police said the accused were involved in running flesh trade in the salon and were arrested following a tip off; a decoy customer was sent to the salon, following which police raided the place and arrested all accused

Zirakpur police have arrested five persons, including the owner of a salon, for alleged immoral trafficking.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at the Zirakpur police station. (iStock)
The accused have been booked under various sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at the Zirakpur police station. (iStock)

The accused were identified as Neetu Saini, owner of the salon and resident of Pabhat, Zirakpur; Inderjeet of Zirakpur, and Ludhiana residents Sanjay Kumar, Varinder Singh and Rahul Ansari.

Police said the accused were involved in running flesh trade in the salon and were arrested following a tip off. A decoy customer was sent to the salon, following which police raided the place and held all the accused.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at the Zirakpur police station.

