Five held with 3 country made pistols, 2 lakh cash in Tarn Taran

Police on Tuesday arrested five persons and recovered three country made pistols and ₹ 2 lakh cash from their possession in four separate cases in Tarn Taran.

The arrested accused have been identified as Dilraj Singh of Rani Walah village, Amritpal Singh of Bhullar village, Gurpreet Singh of Chamba village and Gurjant Singh of Sarhali Kalan village in Tarn Taran district, and Ravinder Singh of Moga district.

Police have also identified six more miscreants— some of them are accomplices of these accused— who were involved in various robbery cases. They are Gursimran Singh, Harman Singh, Simar Singh, Gurjant Singh, Arsh, Karan and Gurjit Singh of various villages in Tarn Taran.

In the first case, some unidentified armed persons had tried to loot gold from a jewellery shop situated on the Railway Road in Tarn Taran by opening fire on April 25. However, the robbery attempt was foiled.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon said that a team led by inspector Prabhjit Singh, through technical surveillance, found that Dilraj Singh was the mastermind of the robbery attempt.

“Dilraj was arrested and he disclosed that he along with Gursimran, Harman and Simar had committed the crime. Our raids are on to nab the absconding accused. We have also recovered a .32 bore pistol and three live rounds,” Dhillon said.

Another accused Amritpal Singh was arrested by a patrolling team and a .32 bore pistol, a magazine and two live rounds were recovered from his possession, the SSP said.

In the third case, a team of Sarhali police got information that Gurpreet, Gurjant, Arsh, Karan and Gurjit had made a gang and they have been active in looting people at gunpoint. Gurpreet was arrested in a raid and a pistol was recovered from his possession. Other accused managed to flee, Dhillon said.

Police have also arrested Ravinder Singh for allegedly faking a robbery of ₹ 2 lakh. Ravinder used to work as a truck driver and had allegedly told his truck owner that some unidentified persons had robbed ₹ 2 lakh from him at gunpoint.

All the accused have been booked at various police stations of Tarn Taran under the relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code.