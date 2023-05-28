Five injured as bus overturns in Zirakpur

Chandigarh Five passengers suffered minor injuries after a Haryana Roadways bus overturned in Zirakpur on Saturday while trying to save a scooter rider. The accident caused a traffic jam at the spot, as it took over an hour to remove the bus. (HT Photo)

The bus, ferrying 15 passengers, lost control after a scooter rider on the wrong side came in front of the bus on the Zirakpur-Ambala road. The scooterist fled from the spot.

“In order to save the scooter rider, I had to apply sudden brakes. As a result, the bus overturned after colliding in a street light. Luckily, no one suffered major injuries. Passengers got out of the bus by breaking the rear windshields of the bus,” said Sumit, who was driving the bus. The bus was going from Chandigarh towards Delhi.

The accident caused a traffic jam at the spot, as it took over an hour to remove the bus. Simarjit Singh, station house officer, Zirakpur, said a case will be registered against the scooter rider after scrutiny of CCTV footage.

