5 killed, 5 injured as canter plunges into gorge near Dharamshala

Five people, including three members of a family, were killed and five seriously injured when a canter truck skidded off the road and plunged into a 100-metre gorge at Rasehar village of Uthragran Panchayat near Dharamshala town on Sunday.

(HT Photo)

The mishap occurred in the afternoon when the victims were returning home with harvested wheat in the canter.

Additional superintendent of police, Hitesh Lakhanpal said four people died on the spot while one succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

Deceased have been identified as Seeta Devi (39), Aarti Devi (45), Sunil Kant (43) and his 7–year-old son Krishna and driver Milap Chand. The injured Piya, Anshu both 7-year-old, Abhinav (17), Sakshi (17) and Anil Kant (40) have been admitted to the Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda. Local rushed to the spot immediately and launched a rescue operation.

A rescue team comprising police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was deputed by the local administration. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

CM expresses grief

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the loss of lives in Dharamshala accident. “The government stands by the family in this hour of sorrow and directions have been issued to the district administration to provide immediate relief to the families of victims,” said the CM. He wished speedy recovery of the injured and directed hospital authorities to provide best possible treatment to them. Local MLA and former minister Sudhir Sharma also expressed grief over the mishap and assured all possible help to the families of the deceased. He said an immediate relief of ₹25,000 each has been provided to the next of kin of deceased. Sharma also said that he had deployed his teams at the village and the hospital to help victims’ families.

