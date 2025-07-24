Search
Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
Five killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal’s Mandi

Jul 24, 2025 12:26 pm IST

The HRTC bus, headed from Sarkaghat to Durgapur, with 30 passengers on board rolled 25 metres down after skidding off the road at Sarkaghat.

Five people were killed and several other passengers were injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus rolled down a gorge in Mandi district on Thursday morning, police said.

The HRTC bus that skidded and rolled down a hill at Sarkaghat in Mandi district on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The bus was headed from Sarkaghat to Durgapur when the accident occurred at Tarangla near Maseran.

The bus with 30 passengers on board rolled 25 metres down after skidding off the road.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital at Sarkaghat from where three in a critical condition were referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Five killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal's Mandi
