Five lives lost in twin Himachal mishaps

Five persons died in two separate accidents in Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

Four women were killed and two others were seriously injured when the vehicle they were travelling in rolled down a gorge in Gehra village of Thauna panchayat in Sarkaghat subdivision of Mandi district.

The deceased have been identified as Jhansi Devi, 60, Damodari Devi, 55, Sarla Devi and Kamla Devi.

The injured, including a woman, are undergoing treatment. Sarkaghat DSP Chanderpal Singh said five women of Gehra village had gone to fair price shop to buy ration.

While returning home, the women took lift in an SUV which plunged into a 250ft gorge after the driver lost control. Locals rushed them to the local primary health centre, where the two women were pronounced dead on arrival while others were taken to community health centre in Sarkaghat.

The other two were referred to Mandi zonal hospital, but they died on the way. Police have registered a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence and further investigations are on.

In another mishap, a man died, while two others went missing after the truck they were travelling in fell into a stream in remote Churah subdivision of Chamba district.

The deceased has been identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of Churah valley, who worked as a cleaner.

Chamba SP S Arul Kumar said the accident took place early on Friday at Tissa bridge.

“Three persons were said to be washed away by the gushing water. Body of one of the victims has been found and a rescue operation is on to trace others,” he said.

The identity of those missing is unknown. The police have registered a case and initiated investigation.