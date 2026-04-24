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Five Ludhiana schools receive bomb threat emails, police call it hoax

According to police, the email—received on official school accounts at around 9.14 am—warned of blasts at educational institutions at 1.11 am

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 05:30 am IST
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
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Five private schools in Ludhiana were thrown into alarm on Thursday after receiving bomb threat emails warning of explosions on school campuses and railway tracks, prompting urgent security measures across the city before authorities later confirmed the alert to be a hoax.

Police conduct checks at a private school in Ludhiana following the threat email on Thursday; and (right) parents gather outside a school to pick up their children. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to police, the email—received on official school accounts at around 9.14 am—warned of blasts at educational institutions at 1.11 am and threatened disruption of railway operations on Thursday. It also cautioned parents against sending children to schools and advised the public to avoid train travel ahead of the scheduled blackout mock drill in Punjab on Friday.

According to police, the emails were received from—kopammojuvsccx@gmail.com — with the sender identifying himself as part of a Khalistan National Army. Officials said that preliminary probe suggests it is a fringe outfit. HT has accessed and verified the email.

The schools that received bomb threats are DAV Public School (Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar), Spring Dale Public School (Sherpur), Manav Rachna International School (Dugri), Podar International School (Gill Road), and another private institution.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Five Ludhiana schools receive bomb threat emails, police call it hoax
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Five Ludhiana schools receive bomb threat emails, police call it hoax
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