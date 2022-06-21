Five members of Ludhiana family die in tragic road mishap
In a tragic incident, five members of a Ludhiana family, including three women and two infants, were killed and two others sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling crashed into a tanker on the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway near Hamira village in Kapurthala district on Monday.
The family was returning from Amritsar after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple.
The victims have been identified as Sarbjit Kaur, 60, of Green Field, Civil Lines in Ludhiana, her daughter-in-law Anu, 28, Anu’s 10-month-old son Gurfateh, Sarbjit’s daughter Manpreet Kaur, 32, her 8-month-old son Panveer Singh.
The injured are Sarbjit’s son Tajinder Singh, 30, and Manpreet’s son Manveer Singh, 10. They have been shifted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana.
Tarwinder Singh, elder son of Sarbjit, stated that his family members had gone to Amritsar on Sunday night.
Police said that in order to avoid traffic jam at Hamira, the victims’ car took a detour but ended up hitting a tanker parked on a roadside, leading to death of five occupants of the car and injuries to others.
A relative, who lost his kin in the accident and was moving closely behind the car in his own vehicle, in a complaint to the police said that the accident occurred due to wrong parking of the tanker with no parking lights on.
The police have registered a case against the tanker driver, who fled after the incident.
