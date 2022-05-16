Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Five men feared drowned in Western Jamuna Canal in Yamunanagar
chandigarh news

Five men feared drowned in Western Jamuna Canal in Yamunanagar

Five men are feared drowned in the Western Jamuna Canal in Buria region of Yamunanagar on Sunday, after a group of 10 men were allegedly threatened and forced by an anti-group to jump into the river to save their lives
Identification of the men who have reportedly drowned has not been verified by the police. (iStock)
Published on May 16, 2022 01:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Yamunanagar

Five men are feared drowned in the Western Jamuna Canal in Buria region of Yamunanagar on Sunday, after a group of 10 men were allegedly threatened and forced by an anti-group to jump into the river to save their lives. Only five managed to resurface.

Identification of the men who have reportedly drowned has not been verified by the police. All of them had gone to the river for swimming when a group of 30 armed men arrived to allegedly take revenge over some old enmity, one of the survivors Sahil said.

Another survivor Shoukeen said they were on the river bank when the men arrived and all of them had to jump into the river.

“Most of us don’t know how to swim. Five of us managed to save our lives. Our friends were shouting for help but the armed men pelted stones at them and left when they were sure that all have drowned. One of our friends, who survived, was attacked with sticks and is badly injured. Shammi and Bhartu had come to kill Allauddin, who has drowned,” he told the media.

RELATED STORIES

Ibrahim, a relative of Allauddin, said, “The attack comes after Allauddin’s father Imtiaz was murdered in March 2020. Later, my son Shahrukh was also attacked.”

DSP (Yamunanagar-1) Subhash Chand said, “The attackers were reportedly out on bail and had some enmity with these people over a 2020 case. A team of divers are on rescue operation and we have asked the irrigation department to reduce the water levels.”

Sub-inspector Lajja Ram, station in-charge, Buria police station said details are being verified and a case will be registered accordingly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP