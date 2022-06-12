Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Five mobile phones recovered from Ferozepur jail

One phone each was recovered from two undertrials and three were found in different places in the Ferozepur jail
Five mobile phones recovered from Ferozepur jail (HTFILE/Representational image)
Updated on Jun 12, 2022 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

Five mobile phones have been recovered during checking from a barrack in the Ferozepur central jail.

Assistant jail superintendent Kailash (goes by single name), in a complaint to police, said that during checking in barrack number 1, a mobile phone with a SIM card each was recovered from undertrials Gurbhaj Singh and Arshdeep Singh late Friday evening.

Three more phones with SIM cards were found hidden in different places in the same barrack.

A case has been registered under the Prisons Act against the two undertrials and three unidentified persons.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Charanjit Singh Sohal said some corrective measures have been suggested to the jail superintendent and police deployment has been enhanced around the jail.

Searches have been intensified after the police probe into singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing pointed to a nexus of gangsters running their operations from behind the bars.

In the past ten days, over a dozen mobile phones have been recovered from the inmates, including gangsters, lodged at the jail.

On Tuesday, the jail officials recovered three mobile phones from a high-security barrack, where a suspect in Moose Wala’s killing was lodged before the SIT took him on production warrants. Two mobile phones with SIM cards were recovered from two jailed gangsters on Wednesday, followed by two more seizures on Friday and one without a SIM card on Saturday.

Punjab jail minister Harjot Bains recently claimed to free all prisons of mobile phones in the next 6 to 8 months.

