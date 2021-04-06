Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Five more arrested for Mar 27 attack on BJP MLA
chandigarh news

Five more arrested for Mar 27 attack on BJP MLA

BATHINDA The Muktsar police on Monday arrested five more people for their alleged involvement in the March 27 assault on Abohar MLA of Bharatiya Janata Party, Arun Narang
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 01:44 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Abohar Arun Narang was assaulted and stripped naked by farmer activists on March 27 at Malout. (HT photo)

BATHINDA The Muktsar police on Monday arrested five more people for their alleged involvement in the March 27 assault on Abohar MLA of Bharatiya Janata Party, Arun Narang.

MLA Narang was gheraoed and assaulted by the activists of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) in Malout where he was to address mediapersons.

In a statement, Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) D Sudarvizhi said Lakhanpal Sharma, block president of BKU (Sidhupur), who was the main leader and organiser of the protest at Malout, was among those arrested on Monday. Other four were identified as Jasmel Singh alias Nikka, and Sandip Singh, both from Alamwala village; Kuldip Singh of Enna Khera village and Kulwinder Singh of Dannewala village.

State president of BKU (Sidhupur) Jagjit Singh Dallewal chaired a meeting of union activists in Malout where the accused were garlanded before they were arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, the SSP said that to date the police have arrested 30 people in connection with the case by identifying them from video footage of the incident and on the basis of statements of the complainants.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab records 72 Covid deaths in a day, highest this year

391 ‘black spots’ identified on roads in 12 Punjab districts

Youth Cong leader murder: Gangster Bishnoi aide nabbed from Kasol in HP

Ludhiana factory roof collapse kills 4; 7 injured

A police spokesperson said Baljit Singh Midha was responsible for splashing black ink on the MLA, while Kuldeep Singh and Mandeep Singh were found to be involved in tearing off his shirt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP