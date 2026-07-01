Five of seven complaints resolved at Panchkula grievance meeting

Haryana development and panchayats minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Tuesday disposed of five out of seven complaints received during the grievance redressal committee meeting held at the PWD Rest House in Sector 1, while issuing directions for the early resolution of the remaining two cases. Krishan Lal Panwar, minister of development and panchayats listening to the complaints of the peopleduring the grievance redressal committee meeting at the PWD Rest House in Sector 1, Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Taking serious note of a complaint alleging illegal mining beyond the permitted depth in Khedawali village in Kalka, the minister directed the police to increase the number of checkpoints and intensify patrolling. He said he would personally inspect the site with the deputy commissioner and warned of strict action against any official found negligent.

Hearing a complaint regarding alleged irregularities at the Government Veterinary Hospital in Sector 3, he directed the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Panchkula, to monitor the hospital for the next two months. He warned that if doctors were found referring patients to purchase medicines from private shops, including those in Chandigarh, an FIR could be registered against the concerned doctor.

The minister also directed Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the municipal corporation to permanently mark encroachment-free land and install signboards after an illegal encroachment complaint in Sector 11 was resolved. Officials informed him that illegal ramps and road berms behind two houses had already been removed.

On a dowry harassment complaint from a Sector 15 resident, Panwar assured the complainant that justice would be ensured and ordered a fresh probe under the supervision of the deputy commissioner of police.

He also directed the irrigation department to begin embankment work to prevent annual erosion of agricultural land in Badona Khurd village and constituted a committee to examine alleged encroachments on HSVP and municipal corporation land in Railla village, Sector 12.

Reviewing monsoon preparedness, the minister instructed all civic agencies to complete drain-cleaning operations before the rainy season to prevent waterlogging across the district.