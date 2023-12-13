Five ‘passengers’ rob cab driver of car, phone in Panchkula’s Pinjore

In the second carjacking in Panchkula in a week, five men, posing as passengers, robbed a cab driver of his car, mobile phone and money in Mansa Devi Complex on Monday night.

This is the second carjacking in Panchkula in a week. (Stock photo)

The victim, Abdul Khalid of Saketri, Panchkula, told police that he drove a cab for a living.

On Monday evening, he reached Chandigarh railway station after receiving a ride request through the inDrive app.

There, around 6.30 pm, he picked up four passengers who wished to reach Saketri temple. All four were wearing black hoodies and the youth sitting next to him was wearing a mask.

On the way, one of the passengers said he needed to relieve himself.

As he stopped his Wagon R near a park in MDC, Sector 1, a man standing there walked towards his car and dragged him out. The four men in his car joined him to snatch his mobile phone and ₹5,000 in cash, before driving off with his vehicle towards Kishangarh.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mansa Devi Complex police station.

Earlier, on the intervening night between December 4 and December 5, five men had robbed a Panipat-based taxi driver of his car at gunpoint in Pinjore. Before fleeing with victim Shanky Kashyap’s car, the robbers had also snatched his mobile phone and ₹4,000 in cash. Police have yet to make any headway in this case.