Five persons die in twin Himachal mishaps

Five persons were killed in two accidents that took place in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, police said on Thursday.

Four persons had died when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a 150-metre-deep gorge at Chhupadi village in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district late on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Devinder Attri, 48; Trilok Rakta, 35; Ashish, 28; and Kuldeep, 35, all residents of Samoli village in Jubbal tehsil of the district.

Rohru deputy superintendent of police Chaman Kumar said the victims were returning home after attending a marriage function.

He said a rescue team was rushed to the spot after receiving information early morning. The cop said all of them had died on the spot and bodies have been taken for autopsy.

The DSP said that cause of the accident has not yet been ascertained. The police have registered a case under relevant provisions of laws and further investigations are on.

Meanwhile, a taxi driver was killed after the Toyota Innova he was driving rolled down a gorge near Tholang on Tandi-Killar road in Lahaul and Spiti district on Thursday.

Superintendent of police Manav Verma said the victim has been identified as Joginder Singh. Prima facie, the driver lost control on a sharp curve, he added.

The local administration has provided an immediate relief of ₹10,000 to the family of the deceased. The body has been taken to Keylong for postmortem examination.