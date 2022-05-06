Five persons die in twin Himachal mishaps
Five persons were killed in two accidents that took place in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, police said on Thursday.
Four persons had died when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a 150-metre-deep gorge at Chhupadi village in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district late on Wednesday.
The deceased have been identified as Devinder Attri, 48; Trilok Rakta, 35; Ashish, 28; and Kuldeep, 35, all residents of Samoli village in Jubbal tehsil of the district.
Rohru deputy superintendent of police Chaman Kumar said the victims were returning home after attending a marriage function.
He said a rescue team was rushed to the spot after receiving information early morning. The cop said all of them had died on the spot and bodies have been taken for autopsy.
The DSP said that cause of the accident has not yet been ascertained. The police have registered a case under relevant provisions of laws and further investigations are on.
Meanwhile, a taxi driver was killed after the Toyota Innova he was driving rolled down a gorge near Tholang on Tandi-Killar road in Lahaul and Spiti district on Thursday.
Superintendent of police Manav Verma said the victim has been identified as Joginder Singh. Prima facie, the driver lost control on a sharp curve, he added.
The local administration has provided an immediate relief of ₹10,000 to the family of the deceased. The body has been taken to Keylong for postmortem examination.
-
Justice Satyen Vaidya sworn in as permanent judge of HP high court
Justice Satyen Vaidya was sworn in as the permanent judge of the Himachal Pradesh high court in a ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Shimla on Thursday. He was administered the oath of office by HP governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in the presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and chief justice of Himachal Pradesh high court Mohammad Rafiq. Justice Vaidya was born on December 22,1963, in Mandi.
-
BJP will again form government in Himachal Pradesh: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday reiterated his claim that the BJP will repeat its government in the upcoming state assembly elections and no third party stood any chance in HP's political landscapes.
-
Congress leaders put up a united show at Shimla rally
Notwithstanding multiple divisions in the party, the Congress that is trying to make a comeback in the upcoming Himachal assembly elections held a public rally in Shimla on Thursday to give a message of unity to the party's rank and file. All India Congress Committee in-charge of Himachal affairs Rajeev Shukla made it clear to the state leaders that personal interests were subservient to the larger interests of the Congress.
-
56 IAS, KAS officers transferred in J&K administrative rejig
In a major administrative reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 56 IAS, and police officers were transferred with eight women officers getting key positions. Ramesh Kumar has been posted as Jammu divisional commissioner, relieving Raghav Langer, who has been posted as secretary planning, monitoring and development. Jammu deputy commissioner, Anshul Garg, was transferred as CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. Kritika Jyotsna, Ganderbal DC, was transferred and posted as Udhampur DC.
-
Pakistan’s bid to disrupt Amarnath Yatra foiled: BSF
The Border Security Force on Thursday said that it has foiled the Pakistan's plan to disrupt the upcoming Amarnath Yatra with the detection of the transborder tunnel on the International Border in Samba sector. The tunnel opening is about 2ft in diameter and so far, 21 sand bags have been recovered which were used to strengthen its exit.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics