Five shanties gutted in Chandigarh’s Sector 25

Around five shanties were gutted after fire broke out in Sector 25 on Monday night. Though no injury or casualty was reported, efforts were on to douse the flames till late at night. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. According to fire officials, it broke out in one of the shanties around 8:15pm and spread further.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MC invites bids for road sweeping

The Chandigarh municipal corporation has initiated the process for appointing new private contractors for GIS-based mechanised and manual sweeping of roads in southern sectors (31-63). It floated the tenders on Monday, inviting firms to take over the work. The interested parties have been asked to download the request for proposal document from the e-tendering portal and submit bids by February 21.

Ambala: Pvt schools’ body holds protest

Several school teachers, parents and students on Monday took out an awareness march from Agrasen Chowk to the deputy commissioner’s office demanding reopening of playway schools. The march was held under the banner of the National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA). NISA president Kulbhushan Sharma said that this age group has faced a serious learning gap amid the pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Online fraud: Elderly man loses ₹1.5 lakh

An elderly man from Sector 10 lost ₹1.50 lakh in an online fraud. Based on the complaint of the victim Vinod Kumar Gupta, a cheating case has been registered.

P’kula: 85 held for gambling in Jan

In the past week, Panchkula police nabbed 26 people for gambling, nine with illicit liquor and five with drugs. In January, 85 people were arrested in 80 gambling cases and more than ₹86,000 were recovered from them. Also, in nine drugs cases, 11 people were arrested and 20 with illicit liquor.

SBI donates ₹5.22 lakh to Gandhi Samarak Nidhi for library

To mark the 74th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, State Bank of India donated ₹5.22 lakh to Gandhi Samarak Nidhi to purchase furniture for their public library. During the prayer meeting organized at Gandhi Samarak Bhawan in Sector 16, deputy general manager of SBI, Chandigarh, presented the cheque to the organisation on behalf of the bank.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tennis: Anirudh logs impressive win

Chandigarh’s Anirudh Sangra upset eighth-seed Rian Sharma of Delhi in straight sets to advance further in the second round of the AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament for U-18 boys’ and girls’ at the CLTA Stadium in Sector 10 on Monday. Playing in top form, Anirudh maintained his consistency and rhythm throughout the match to win 6-3, 6-1. In another qualifier, Bhavya Singhmar of Haryana outplayed second seed Siddharth Gowthaman of Tamil Nadu after going down in the first set. He won 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. Third-seed Adiya Rathi (Haryana) and fourth-seed Aryan Arora (Punjab) also advanced into pre-quarterfinals.

In the girls’ first round, eighth-seed Sia Mahajan of Chandigarh beat Maryam Seraj of Delhi in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. In another match, Kritika Sharma (Punjab) beat Mokshita Yadav (Chandigarh) 6-0, 6-1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}