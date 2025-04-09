Five women among 8 held in 7.61cr land deal fraud in Ludhiana

The Sarabha Nagar police arrested eight accused including five women for allegedly duping a Ludhiana-based real estate company of a whopping ₹7.61 crore in a land investment deal in Mohali on Monday. Two of the accused, including the mastermind, are yet to be arrested. The complainant alleges that of the ₹ 7.61 crore paid, nearly ₹ 4.55 crore has been outrightly siphoned off under the pretence of earnest money and land purchase arrangements. (File)

The arrested accused have been identified as Daljit Singh, Kasturi Lal, Harmeet Singh, Gurdeep Kaur and Surinder Kaur of Mullapur Garibdas village of Kharar, Rajwant Kaur of Kurdi village, Kharar, Harpreet Kaur of Miyanpur village, Mohali, and Manjit Kaur of Dawali village, Kharar. Meetinder Singh Mann of Sector 28, Chandigarh and Kuldeep Kaur are yet to be arrested.

An FIR was lodged against the accused on March 23 for allegedly duping a Ludhiana-based real estate company of a whopping ₹7.61 crore in a land investment deal in Mohali following the statement of Pardeep Kumar of Janpath Vila of Jhammat village, an authorised representative of a real estate and infrastructure development company headquartered in Ludhiana. According to the complaint, the company had been looking to expand its operations in Mohali and was exploring investment opportunities in and around New Chandigarh.

He added that Meetinder Singh Mann allegedly approached the complainant company, projecting himself as a well-connected individual with extensive knowledge of land deals in New Chandigarh. He promised to facilitate land purchases by introducing the company to sellers and assisting in negotiations, claiming significant influence in the area.

Trusting his representations, the firm authorised Mann to act on its behalf to acquire land in Mullanpur Garibdas, Mohali. Between April and September 2022, the company transferred ₹7.61 crore to Mann’s account, believing the funds would be used to buy land from various individuals, including Daljeet Singh, Kasturi Lal, Rajwant Kaur, Bhupinder Singh, Kuldeep Kaur, Surinder Kaur, Daljit Singh, Gurdeep Katin, Baljinder Singh, Harmit Singh, Harpreet Kaur, and Manjeet Kaur.

The complainant alleged that Mann reportedly shared copies of several “agreements to sell” to maintain the company’s confidence and continued to seek further funds. However, the promised sale deeds and registries never materialised, and when the complainant began pressing for the execution of legal transfers, Mann allegedly stopped responding altogether.

The company alleges that of the ₹7.61 crore paid, nearly ₹4.55 crore has been outrightly siphoned off under the pretence of earnest money and land purchase arrangements.

Based on the complaint, police have booked Mann and nine others under Sections 406, 420 and 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Assistant sub-inspector Umesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, stated that a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.