Five-year residency in Haryana requirement only for private sector jobs: Dushyant

The BJP-JJP government in Haryana has modified the residency (domicile) criteria by classifying the minimum five-year residence requirement only for the purpose of private sector jobs reservation and grant of employment subsidy to industrial units under the employment and entrepreneurship policy or other sector specific industrial policies.

The private sector job quota law which came into effect from January 15 makes it mandatory for the companies and industrial establishments to hire 75% local candidates who have a domicile certificate for jobs having a gross monthly salary of ₹30,000 or less from now on. The law which was challenged in the courts is awaiting adjudication.

As per a January 14, 2021 order, children or dependents of persons having permanent home in Haryana and those residing in Haryana for a period of not less than five years or who have permanent home in Haryana but on account of their occupation are living outside Haryana are made eligible for grant of resident certificate. The earlier requirement for getting a resident certificate was 15 years.

Quoting fresh instructions issued on March 19 which clarified the residency requirement, Haryana industries minister and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday told the House that the condition of 15 years of residence in Haryana will be applicable for the purpose of admission, scholarship, unemployment allowance and weightage to socio-economic criteria.

Answering a question by Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary, the minister said the condition of residency was reduced from 15 years to five years in January 2021 considering the shorter duration of residency in various states.

“It’s three years in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, five years in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, and six years in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Hence, it was decided that the duration of residence be reduced to five years,” Dushyant told the House.

