Five-year-old among three killed in Bathinda roof collapse

Three persons of a family, including a five-year-old boy, died in a roof collapse in Bathinda’s Dhadhe village in the wee hours on Monday. Bathinda senior superintendent of police Gulneet Khurana said the mishap happened due to rain. (HT photo)

The incident came to notice in the afternoon after a worried relative of the deceased contacted villagers that no one in the family was responding to repeated phone calls.

By the time villagers rushed to the spot, they found bodies buried under the debris.

Police sources say the deceased were identified as Chinderpal Kaur, her daughter Manjit Kaur and Manjit’s son Prabhjot Singh. As per information, after rain in Maur area on late Sunday night, the roof of the house collapsed.

Manjit of Ratia in Fatehabad and had come to her maternal house along with her son to attend a wedding function.

Police sources said the neighbours in the village were unaware of the roof collapse.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police Gulneet Khurana said the mishap happened due to rain. “No foul play was suspected,” he added.

