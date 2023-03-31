Flag Code: Ambala SP orders to remove torn Tricolours

Superintendent of police (SP), Ambala, Jashandeep Singh Randhawa has ordered all station house officers (SHO) and police post in-charges to ensure removal of all national flags that are in violation of the flag code.

Last week, the SP had written to deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni, informing her about his order and asking her to issue similar instructions to civic bodies and other authorities, so that the torn flags in the district are removed respectfully and as per the Flag Code of India.

The communication came following a criminal case under the Prevention of Insult to National Honours Act that was filed at the Ambala city police station on February 24 after a web channel showed a torn flag hoisted atop the Ambala City municipal corporation office.

Over seven months after the nation observed the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign from August 13 to 15 last year to mark “Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav”, Tricolours are still hoisted atop several establishments. A lot of these flags are either torn or filthy, which is in violation of the Flag Code of India laid down by the Union ministry of home affairs.

The code prescribes that a damaged or soiled national flag has to be destroyed “as a whole in private, preferably by burning or any other method considering the dignity of the national flag.”

After multiple instances of insult to the national flag, including the one at the Ambala City MC office, the administration has sped up action against such offences.

“Several flags have been removed under respective police stations and the process is still underway. An investigation is ongoing in the criminal case registered,” Randhawa told HT.

The DC said, “The flag code orders have been publicised already. If there are violations now, the SHOs have been asked to take legal action. Civic bodies and BDPOs have also been asked to look into such violations and take appropriate action.”

