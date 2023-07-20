Himachal: Flash floods damage property in Kinnaur, Shimla districts

Flash floods struck Kamru panchayat in Sangla Valley of Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Thursday morning, damaging houses and sweeping away nine vehicles besides destroying orchards and fields. The torrential rain also wreaked havoc on the Shimla-Kinnaur (National Highway 5), causing a blockade near Broni Nullah between Rampur and Jhakri in Shimla district.

Vehicles being swept away in the flash flood at Kamru panchayat in Sangla Valley of Kinnaur district as residents look on on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Kinnaur deputy commissioner Tarul Raveesh said that the flash flood led to a surge in the nullah, resulting in extensive damage to surrounding fields and orchards. The magnitude of the loss is being assessed.

572 houses destroyed due to rain

Another flash flood occurred at Ryogh village in Narkanda, the popular tourist destination in Shimla district.

Deputy commissioner Aditya Verma said though there was no loss of life, the flooding had damaged trees and fields.

The state has been grappling with incessant rain since July 9, rendering 686 roads closed. The functioning of 1,138 transformers and 315 water supply schemes has been affected, he said.

According to official statistics, 572 houses have been destroyed, while 4,703 others have suffered partial damage in the state this monsoon. The affected properties include 148 shops and 1,286 cowsheds.

Yellow warning issued

The meteorological office has issued a yellow warning, indicating the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places till July 24. The office cautioned residents of Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts about the risk of flash floods.

Narkanda recorded 87mm of rainfall, while Shillaro in Shimla got 86mm, Karsog 38.5mm, Bharmour 38mm, Sarahan 35mm, and Jubbarhatti 34mm.

The state government has mobilised rescue and relief teams and its focus is on clearing the blocked roads, rehabilitating the displaced, and assessing the damage to infrastructure and property.

