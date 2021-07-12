Flashflood at Bhagsunag in Himachal’s McLeodganj washes away cars

More than 10 cars, most of them belonging to tourists, were washed away when a flashflood triggered by overnight heavy rain swept through Bhasunag locality near McLeodganj town of Dharamshala early on Monday.

Kangra senior superintendent of police Vimukt Ranjan, who was at the spot to assess the situation, said: “There has been a massive flashflood. Many cars of tourists were parked on the roadside at Bhagsunag and have been damaged.”

The floodwaters entered houses and shops. “Fortunately, there has been no casualty so far,” he said, adding that the police were on alert.

All rivers and rivulets in Dharamshala and Palampur besides Kullu were in spate as rain lashed the region since last night. Manjhi rivulet that was flowing dangerously close to settlements damaged three houses and some shops in the Bagli area near Dharamshala.

Manali and Dalhousie receive moderate rain

Other parts of Himachal Pradesh also got moderate to heavy rainfall.

Dharamshala was the wettest place in the state, recording 184 mm of rainfall followed by Palampur with 155mm, Kangra 64.9mm, Manali 55mm, Bhunter 53.4mm, Dalhousie 48mm, Kufri 38.5mm, Paonta Sahib 30mm and Nahan 19mm of rainfall.

Weather office issues orange warning

The meteorological department has issued an orange weather warning of heavy to very heavy rain in the middle and low hills for Monday and Tuesday.

There is a yellow weather warning for July 14 and 15. The higher reaches may get a fresh spell of snowfall.

Shimla weather office director Manmohan Singh said landslides and uprooting of trees may occur due to the incessant rainfall. People, particularly tourists, have been asked not to venture near riverbanks as the water level may rise within a short span.