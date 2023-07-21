Himachal: Flash flood at villages near Manali damages vehicles, roads

A flashflood at Jagatsukh village near the tourist town of Manali damaged public and private property, including vehicles, farmland and roads, though no loss of life was reported, officials said on Friday.

A flash flood occurred at Jagatsukh village near Manali around Thursday midnight, damaging roads, fields and vehicles. (HT Photo)

The flashflood triggered by a cloudburst around Thursday midnight led to the Karjan and Nehlu nullahs overflowing. A blocked culvert caused the floodwater to flow onto the road.

The floodwater damaged several vehicles parked on the roadside. Manali sub divisional magistrate Raman Sharma said: “The flashflood at Jagatsukh and Karjan caused extensive damage to public and private property. Efforts are on to open the blocked road and monetary loss is being assessed.”

Manu Kumar and Nitin Kumar, both residents of Jagatsukh village, said the floodwater entered their fields and houses.

A Karjan resident, Sanjay Dutta, said: “We heard a loud roar around midnight and suddenly the water level in the nearby nullah rose.”

In Kangra district, maize and paddy crop over 20 hectares was destroyed in downstream areas due to the release of water from the Bhakra Beas Management Board’s (BBMB) Pong Dam.

Fatehpur MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania said he had visited the affected Mand area of his constituency, where the floodwater has affected 12 villages. “The concerned departments have been directed to assess the damage,” he said.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast a wet spell till July 26 with a yellow alert for heavy rain and thunderstorm over the next four days.

IMD, Shimla, director Surender Paul said that heavy rain would cause landslides, flashfloods, mudslides and run-off in rivers and nullahs. “People are advised to avoid unnecessary travel,” he said.

So far, Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses of more than ₹4,000 crore this monsoon and the government estimates the figure to be double.

Sixty-one landslides and 44 flashfloods have been reported in the state.

Besides, 578 houses have been fully damaged and more than 4,000 partially. As many 131 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents and road accidents since the onset of the monsoon on June 24.

