Flesh trade racket busted in Chandigarh, Sector-8 spa owner among 4 held

The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police on Sunday busted a flesh trade racker and arrested four persons, including owner of a spa located in Sector 8, officials said on Monday.

A case under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, 1956, has been registered at the Sector 3 police station in Chandigarh. (HT)

The accused have been identified as Panchkula resident Vinod, alias Vicky, owner of Pyramid Spa Centre and one of his staff members, Vikas.

Police also arrested two staff members of Golden Leaf Spa, identified as Gurmeet Singh of Sector 45 and Atik Rahman.

A total of 18 girls, including 11 from Thailand, were rescued and handed over to the social welfare team, said the police.

Officials privy to the development said girls from Thailand, who were shown as staff members by the spa managements, came to India on tourist visas. They, according to the police, will be deported soon.

A senior police official said a cop was sent as a decoy customer to bust the racket. “We may add more sections in the case after the probe,” he said.

A local court on Monday sent the accused to 14-day judicial custody.