Flights from Adampur to Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Goa to start soon

Responding to the demand raised by Jalandhar leadership of the BJP regarding Adampur civil airport, the ministry of civil aviation said the routes connecting Adampur to several cities have been awarded to selected airlines operators. Responding to the demand raised by Jalandhar leadership of the BJP regarding Adampur civil airport, the ministry of civil aviation said the routes connecting Adampur to several cities have been awarded to selected airlines operators. (HT File Photo)

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said they held a meeting with Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on January 16 along with Jalandhar BJP president Sushil Sharma regarding the start of flight operations from Adampur airport.

“In his reply received on January 26, the Union minister stated that flights to various sectors will commence soon. In ministry communiqué, it is stated that under the UDAN 5.0, the routes connecting Adampur to Delhi NCR, Nanded, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Goa have been awarded to the selected airline operators and the airlines concerned may commence operations in the near future,” he said.

Shergill said they also demanded the minister for starting a direct flight from Adampur to Banaras, the birthplace of Guru Ravidas and holy place of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, to which Scindia has confirmed that the request has been shared with all scheduled domestic airlines for favourable consideration.

“This is a positive development, as air connectivity from Adampur (Jalandhar) and Halwara (Ludhiana), will not only improve Punjab’s connectivity but also boost economy, tourism and trade,” he said.

