Flights from Chandigarh to Goa, Kolkata, Lucknow, Chennai resume

Four IndiGo flights to Goa, Kolkata, Lucknow and Chennai resumed at the Chandigarh International Airport on Friday.

As per schedule, the Goa flight will depart from Chandigarh at 8.25am and land at 11.30am. On its return journey, it will leave Goa at noon to reach Chandigarh by 2.45pm. The fare for the flight ranges from ₹6,400 to ₹7,300 depending on the booking time frame.

The flight to Kolkata will leave at 7pm and reach at 9.25pm. It will return from Kolkata at 3.10pm the next day after taking off at 12.25pm. This flight will cost between ₹7,400 and ₹8,700.

The Chennai flight will take off for Chandigarh at 8.50am and arrive at 11.55am and return at 12.25pm to reach Chennai at 3.35pm. The fare will be between ₹5,600 and ₹7,300.

The Lucknow Chaarbagh flight will leave Chandigarh at 6.45am to reach Kolkata at 8.05am and depart from Lucknow at 1.35pm to arrive in Chandigarh at 2.55pm. The tickets will range between ₹4,600 and ₹5,400.

“Due to Covid restrictions, the footfall in the past three months dropped to 2,000 per day at both departures and arrivals, but now it has increased to 5,000 per day. Currently, 33 flights are operational and more will resume operations soon,” said Ajay Bhardwaj, chief executive officer of the airport.