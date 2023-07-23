Flood alert in Punjab’s Sangrur as water rises in Ghaggar

Following incessant rain across the region, the district administration sounded a flood alert in surrounding areas of Ghaggar on Saturday. Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal has instructed the officials to maintain a constant vigil. The district has already witnessed vast tracts of land submerged by floodwaters, snapping road links. The floodwaters have not receded yet. “Ghaggar is still flowing above the danger mark. The water level in the seasonal river is around 749 feet while the danger mark is at 748.5 feet,” the DC said.

The officials said there are over 50 breaches on the embankment of Ghaggar, which are yet to be plugged

The flood has affected around 94,000 residents in 27 villages and two cities, submerging 50,000 acres of agricultural land in the Moonak sub-division, as per official figures.

The officials said there are over 50 breaches on the embankment of the river, which are yet to be plugged. “The Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted more rains in the coming days, and the administration is keeping a constant vigil. Meanwhile, the relief work in the flood-hit areas will continue,” Jorwal said.

Bhakra Dam under watch after fresh spell of rain

Chandigarh Authorities are keeping a watch on the rising water level in the Bhakra dam as rain lashed many places in the region on Saturday.

The water level in Bhakra Dam, the maximum storage capacity of which is 1,680 feet, reached 1,652 feet. Built on the Sutlej, the dam has seen its water rise by 12 feet since July 16.

The authorities in Nangal in Punjab’s Rupnagar district have asked people to remain vigilant in the wake of rising water in the dam.

With the surge, it will be important to see when the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) decides to release water from its spillways (floodgates).

According to a report of the weather department in Chandigarh, Amritsar was the wettest, with 85 mm of rainfall in Punjab, followed by 74 mm in Ferozepur, 54.5 mm in Jalandhar, 45.5 mm in Moga, 41.5 in Faridkot, 8 mm in SBS Nagar, and 4 mm in Mohali. PTI