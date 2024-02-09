Flood rescue ops PWD staff felicitated in Himachal Pradesh

Public works and urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh on Friday honoured 31 engineers and field staff officers and employees for their commendable work during floods last year. Himachal Pradesh PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh honours 31 engineers, officers and field staff for their work during the disaster, in Shimla on Friday. (ANI)

“During the month of July-August last year, there was heavy rain in the entire state, due to which the engineers, field staff, and all officers and employees of the public works department showed great promptness and wisdom in restoring the roads of the entire state. They worked 24x7 to facilitate the stranded people by restoring road connectivity in the flood-affected areas. Their work was exemplary,” said Vikramaditya Singh while felicitating engineers during the function in Shimla.

Cabinet minister Vikramaditya honoured 31 engineers and other officers and employees of the field staff of the department who did excellent and commendable work in opening the roads in the entire state during the disaster period, in which Manali division executive engineer Anup Kumar Sharma, Manali division executive engineer Anup Kumar Sharma, Rampur government highway engineer KL Suman, executive engineer mechanical Amit Sharma, assistant engineers Narendra Kumar, Vinayak Kashyap, Alok Janweja, Manish Thakur, Akhil Chauhan, Kanav Badotra, Bhim Singh Negi, DK Nag and Bhavesh Chaturvedi, junior engineers Chandra Bhanu, Banku Deen Qureshi, Manoj Kumar Sharma, Abhimanyu Maihra, Sahil Chaudhary, Krishna Kumar, Jaswant Kumar, Sheetal Sharma, Meenas Sharma, work inspectors Amit Kumar, Harvans Kumar, Shankar Dev, mechanical technicians, JCB operators and belters, Milap Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Subhash Singh, Girdhari Lal, Dandu Lal, Vijay Kumar and Shyam Lal.