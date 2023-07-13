Day 7: Colonies along nullah remain flooded

: With no decline in the reverse flow of the Buddha Nullah, residential colonies along the nullah remained flooded on Thursday for the seventh consecutive day. Residents who have been affected due to the reverse flow raised questions over the preparedness of the civic body as the efforts to clear the nullah have been initiated at several points.

The residential colonies along the Buddha Nullah remains flooded in Ludhiana on Thursday; and (right) a big road cave-in on the ATI Road. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Protesting against the pathetic condition of their area, residents of Dharampura and Dhoka Mohalla had also blocked the Shingar Cinema Road.

Despite the efforts by the MC to pump out the water from the streets which are flooded with sewage water, the areas still lay inundated as the Buddha Nullah is flowing at full capacity.

Due to flow from the upstream districts which are facing floods, the level of the Buddha Nullah remained above the danger mark throughout the day. MC workers and JCBs were deployed at various sites, including the Tajpur road, to clear the bed of the water body from garbage and debris.

Environmental activist CM Lakhanpal said, “The nullah is both deep and wide where it enters and exits the city. The problem is within the city where the area along the nullah has been encroached upon.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that though the nullah overflows from the same locations each year, nothing is being done to solve the problem.

Harwinder Singh, a resident of New Deep Nagar, said, “Each year the civic body allots several crore rupees for the maintenance and cleaning of the nullah, still heaps of garbage were seen floating over the nullah during the initial days of rain.”

He added that garbage and debris collected in the nullah is being cleared.

As the reverse flow of the Buddha Nullah spread to more areas and roads, the authorities had restricted the traffic movement on several roads along the nullah as a precautionary measure on Wednesday.

Due to the overflow of the Buddha Nullah, several localities, including Chander Nagar, New Deep Nagar, Pavitar Nagar, Kundanpuri, Madhopuri, Vivek Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Ranjit Singh Park and New Kundanpuri and Shivpuri, were flooded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As heaps of wild grass were stuck under various bridges over the nullah, it hampered the flow of water leading to overflow at different points. Poclain and JCB machines were deployed to clear the water body of the wild grass.