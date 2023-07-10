Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Administration, NDRF teams rescue over 750 flood-hit residents in Ropar

ByHT Correspondent, Rupnagar
Jul 10, 2023 01:47 AM IST

Flood-like conditions due to heavy rain in Rupnagar district, India. 758 people rescued so far. NDRF teams called in for rescue operations.

Rupnagar deputy commissioner Preeti Yadav said due to heavy rain in the district, flood-like conditions have occurred in many villages and rescue operations are being carried out continuously by the administration. So far, 758 people have been rescued from different areas here.

Chabbewal MLA Dr Raj Kumar takes stock of flood situation in Hoshiarpur`s Halluwal village in Sunday.
Yadav said NDRF teams have also been called in for the purpose. They are going to affected areas and taking affected people and animals to safer places.

The DC said so far, eight persons from Lakhewal village of Chamkaur Sahib, 200 from Bada Bande Mahal in Rupnagar, 300 from Badi Haveli, 45 from Agampur village of Anandpur Sahib, 21 from Bangala Basti and Kiratpur Sahib, 170 from Morinda and 12 from Bhangal village of Nangal, have been rescued.

The DC said a damaged road in Bande Mahalan has been closed.

Yadav appealed to people to cooperate with the administration and NDRF teams to get out of this critical situation.

