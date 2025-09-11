Floodwaters recede in Sultanpur Lodhi, normalcy begins to return

Kapurthala : After nearly a month of devastation, floodwaters have finally begun to recede in Sultanpur Lodhi’s Mand area, allowing residents to return to their homes with belongings and livestock. The area had remained submerged since August 11, when the Beas breached its banks, affecting 145 villages and displacing 5,728 people. After nearly a month of devastation, floodwaters have finally begun to recede in Sultanpur Lodhi’s Mand area, allowing residents to return to their homes with belongings and livestock. The area had remained submerged since August 11, when the Beas breached its banks, affecting 145 villages and displacing 5,728 people.

The worst-hit villages — Sangra, Mand Mubarakpur, Muhammadabad, Baupur Kadim, Baupur Jadid, Rampur Gura, Mand Bandu Jadid, Bhaini Karim Baksh and Bhaini Bahadur — are slowly showing signs of recovery. With water levels dropping, boats are no longer in use, and residents were seen returning on tractors, salvaging what they could.

“We are relieved that the water has gone, but it’s painful to see our crops completely destroyed. Many homes have been damaged beyond repair,” said Bakshish Singh of Rampur Goran.

According to residents, 3,500 acres of paddy crop have been wiped out. Many houses have also sustained structural damage after standing in stagnant water for nearly a month.

“The destruction this year is worse than the 1988 floods,” said Kuldeep Singh of Sangra village. “Families are returning to mud-filled courtyards and broken walls. The cleanup and rebuilding process will take months,” he added.

On Wednesday, the flow in the Beas dropped to 59,085 cusecs, down from a peak of 2.35 lakh cusecs, helping drain floodwater from most parts of the region.

Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal said roads are now visible and accessible, making it easier to deliver aid. “People are grieving their losses, especially the farmers. The last 30 days will remain etched in their memory,” said Seechewal.

Deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal confirmed the deployment of health and veterinary teams to provide essential services. “With residents returning, the focus is now on health and sanitation. Medical teams are working in affected villages, and veterinary support is being provided for livestock,” the DC said.

Due to structural damage and safety concerns, the administration has ordered the closure of 28 government schools for two more days.

“The decision was taken based on field reports. The education department has been asked to conduct physical inspections to ensure student safety before reopening,” said DC Panchal.