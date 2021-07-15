Foetus found dumped in sewer, Ludhiana police register FIR

Daba police have registered a case against an unidentified woman for dumping her foetus in a sewer.

The incident came to light after a man found the foetus while supervising cleaning of a choked sewer line in Basant Nagar on Tuesday.

A team from Daba police station reached the spot on being informed.

The foetus was in a polythene bag and the police have sent it to the civil hospital.

ASI Naveen Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR was registered against an unidentified woman under Section 318 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was registered on the basis of the statement given by Satnam Singh, a resident of Basant Nagar.

He said that for the past two days, the sewer line near his area was blocked and sewage was overflowing.

“We had hired a private sewerman to clean the choked line. During cleaning, he took out a polythene which had blocked the line and in that bag, there was a foetus,” he added.

ASI Kumar said that the case is under investigation. The police are trying to identify the accused, he added.

.