Fog triggers four pile-ups in Khanna; 1 dead, 16 injured

First dense fog of the season on Monday resulted in four major pile-ups involving 40 vehicles on the national highway in Khanna, leaving a person dead and 16 others injured. (HT Photo)

Condition of the six injured is stated to be serious. The flow of traffic on the 13-km stretch was disrupted for hours after the mishaps. Later, the police removed the vehicles involved in pile-ups and restored the flow of traffic.

Khanna deputy superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar said pile-ups were reported near Khanna SSP office, Bahomajra and Libra villages. With the help of locals, police rushed the victims to hospitals. In Samrala, three vehicles collided but the occupants of the vehicles escaped unhurt.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann took to micro-blogging site ‘X’ and appealed to commuters to drive carefully amid fog. Health minister Dr Balbir Singh visited hospitals where the injured were admitted. He asked the police and other departments concerned to take steps to avoid such incidents.

While 22 vehicles were badly damaged, occupants of nearly 78 vehicles with minor damage left the spot after the mishaps.

The victim has been identified as Ranvir Singh of Baba Zorawar Nagar of Sirhind. The injured are Vikramjit Singh, 42, of Karnal, his mother Simranjit Kaur, 65, Lalit Kumar, 23, of Amloh road of Khanna, Arshnoor Singh, 24, of Khanna, Sarabjit Kaur, 45, of Sirhind, Surinder Kaur, 63, of New Delhi, Jagjit Singh, 33, of Jalandhar, Ram Murti, 50, of Uttar Pradesh, Sarabjit Kaur, 58, of Khanna, Prem Singh, 54, of Jalandhar, Angrej Singh, 33, of Talwandi of Amritsar, Balvir Singh, 43, of Khanna, Ruhan Arora, 15, of Amritsar, Dhruv Arora, 20, of Amritsar, Surinder Kumar, 60, of Gurdaspur and Sham Sundar, 35, of Amritsar.

According to Vikramjit Singh, one of the injured, said they were returning after paying their obeisance at the Golden Temple. “Due to low visibility, the driver failed to notice a stationary truck parked on the road and smashed the car into it following which many other vehicles also rammed into each other,” he added.

