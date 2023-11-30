Folk dancers from Bulgaria pay rich tributes to World War-1 heroes at Amritsar village

The dance troupe from Bulgaria led by Alex Alexandrov and his 12 members team under ‘Folkpalitra Bulgaria’, on a tour to Amritsar, on Wednesday visited Sultarwind village to pay homage to the Sikh martyrs of World War I, who lost their lives fighting for the British.

Bulgarian folk dancers paying Homage to the World War-1 heroes at Sultanwind village in Amritsar on Wednesday. (HT photo)

The delegation visited the historic plaque installed by the British, in the middle of the village, which honours the sacrifice and attempts of soldiers to preserve their legacy. They saluted the plaque and garlanded it, paying rich tributes to the martyrs.

The plaque, of which even the locals were unaware, was brought to light by the Sikh historian Sardar Bhupinder Singh Holland. A society named Vishav Yudh I and II Shaheed Welfare Society came into existence after that and also organised the dance group’s visit with a perspective of cultural exchange between the Bulgarians and Punjabis.

The Bulgarian delegation was briefed about the significance of the plaque, the village from where 135 soldiers went to the first World War. Seven soldiers were martyred in the first war and one was martyred in World War II.

Alex Alexandrov, head of the Bulgarian folk-dance delegation, said he was delighted to be a part of such a rich cultural exchange activity that gave them insights into the history of the city and its global connection. He added that Punjab has a unique culture which he loves and said he also eats basmati rice at his home and listens to Punjabi songs as well.

“During WW I, the allied forces got Bulgaria and Romania liberated from German. In liberation of these countries, Sikh soldiers also made their contribution. In the two battles held to liberate Romania in this war, 83 Sikhs and Gorkhas attained martyrdom. So, the Bulgarian artists coming to pay tribute to the World War Sikh heroes hold much significance,” said Bhupinder Singh Holland.

Gurinder Singh Mahal, president of Vishav Yudh I and II Shaheed Welfare Society, felicitated the delegation on the occasion.

“As a part of their cultural exchange, a brief event was held at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School in Sultanwind village, where students showcased folk dances of Punjab and the visiting delegation presented their folk dances and briefed about their socio-cultural traditions. The folk dance troupe also danced to bhangra songs along with the school students.

