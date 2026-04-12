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Food adulteration: 2.25 lakh fine imposed in 7 cases in Barnala

Deputy commissioner Harpreet Singh stated that the health department has been directed to carry out regular inspections and sampling to effectively curb adulteration in food and dairy products

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 06:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Barnala
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In a drive against adulteration of food and dairy products, the Barnala administration has imposed fines amounting to 2.25 lakh in seven cases of substandard products.

Barnala additional deputy commissioner Vivek Kumar Modi informed that acting under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, fine of 2.25 lakh were imposed in seven cases on April 9.

Deputy commissioner Harpreet Singh stated that the health department has been directed to carry out regular inspections and sampling to effectively curb adulteration in food and dairy products, including milk, paneer, and edible oils. He informed that all collected samples are sent to the Kharar laboratory for testing and cases pertaining to substandard samples are adjudicated in the court of the additional deputy commissioner (G).

Divulging further details, additional deputy commissioner Vivek Kumar Modi informed that acting under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, fine of 2.25 lakh were imposed in seven cases on April 9.

These included substandard samples of milk cake from a Barnala-based firm; khoya from Dhanaula; mustard oil from Ghunas; cooking oil from Handiaya; another sample of mustard oil from a firm in Ghunas; mustard oil from Tapa; and paneer from a firm in Dhanaula.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Food adulteration: 2.25 lakh fine imposed in 7 cases in Barnala
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Food adulteration: 2.25 lakh fine imposed in 7 cases in Barnala
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